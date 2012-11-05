CORRECTED-Police identify lone gunman behind Philippine casino attack

MANILA, June 4 The lone gunman behind Friday's deadly attack on a casino in the Philippine capital has been identified as Jessie Javier Carlos, a 42-year old Filipino, police said. "We have finally established the identity of the perpetrator," Oscar Albayalde, chief of the capital's police office, told a media briefing on Sunday. "He is heavily indebted due to being hooked on casino gambling, according to his immediate family," Albayalde said, reiterating the attack was not a terrori