* Sees pretax profit 39.5-40 mln stg vs mkt view 39.2 mln
stg
* Expects revenue 228.5-229 mln stg vs mkt view 228.3 mln
stg
* Shares up 2 pct
Jan 17 British translation software
company SDL forecast its full-year results slightly
above market expectations, helped by geographic expansion and an
acquisition.
SDL, which provides translation software and services for
multinationals including Hewlett-Packard and Canon
, last year paid its maiden dividend and bought
Netherlands-based Calamares Holding.
For the year ended Dec. 31, the company expects an adjusted
pretax profit between 39.5 million pounds and 40 million pounds,
on revenue in the range of 228.5 million pounds to 229 million
pounds.
SDL said the market expectations for the pretax profit was
39.2 million pounds on revenue of 228.3 million pounds.
Shares of the company, which recently agreed to buy
Britain's Alterian, have risen 2.7 percent in the last
three months, outperforming a 1.3 percent rise in the FTSE Mid
250 Index. They were trading up 2 percent at 695 pence
at 0811 GMT on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.