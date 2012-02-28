* Pretax profit jumps 17 pct
* Says sales pipeline remains robust
* Raises dividend by 5.5 pct to 5.8p a share
Feb 28 Britain's SDL plc posted a
higher full-year profit on strong demand for its translation
services in North America and its growing web content management
offering.
The company -- which provides translation services for
multinationals including Hewlett-Packard, Bosch and
Microsoft -- said its sales pipeline remained robust,
and raised its final dividend by 5.5 percent.
"We are experiencing higher growth in North America and our
customer presence in emerging markets such as Asia continues to
expand and diversify," SDL said in a statement.
SDL's full-year pretax profit rose to 33.8 million pounds
from 28.8 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted profit was 39.7
million pounds.
Revenue jumped 13 percent to 229.0 million pounds.
SDL, which started out translating documents like
instruction manuals, has increased its exposure to machine
translation and moved into web-content management.
The company's two recent acquisitions were made to boost its
presence in this market. Earlier this year, it completed the
acquisition of marketing and web content firm Alterian for about
68.4 million pounds.
In 2011, it had acquired Netherlands-based Calamares
Holding.
SDL's shares, which have gained about 11 percent in the last
three months, closed at 659.5 pence on Monday on the London
Stock Exchange.