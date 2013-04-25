April 25 Translation software company SDL Plc
said performance in the first quarter was slightly
behind its expectations, hurt by its language services and
technology businesses.
Revenue at SDL's core language services division was
marginally ahead over the year-ago period, but profit fell due
to pricing pressures and investments made as the company
transitions to automated translations.
The company's technology unit recorded broadly flat revenue
growth in the first quarter, slightly behind management
expectations.
SDL said bookings in the technology unit's campaign
management, analytics and social intelligence business - which
provides social media monitoring and marketing analytic
technology - were below its estimates.
"We are making very good progress with our investment in
sales and marketing, the returns from which we expect to start
seeing in the form of bookings in the second half of the
financial year," Chief Executive Mark Lancaster said.
Shares in the company were down 2 percent at 377.4 pence at
0734 GMT on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)