By Aashika Jain

March 18 Translation software maker SDL Plc reported adjusted profit for 2013 slumped more than three-quarters on lower revenue from technology licensing and higher research and development costs as it transitions to automated translations.

Shares in the FTSE-Small Cap Index company fell as much as 6.2 percent in early trade on the London Stock Exchange.

The company said it would not pay a final dividend and expects revenue and profit to pick up in 2014, but warned of a lag before restructuring and investments take full effect.

"We are looking at probably a 30-70 type split in terms of profitability as we move through the first and the second half, Chief Executive Mark Lancaster told Reuters.

The company, which sells rights to its translation software as well as consulting and language services, incurred a one-off cost of 25.1 million pounds to restructure its business in 2013.

Post restructuring, SDL reported a loss of 24.4 million pounds compared with a profit of 27.4 million pounds last year.

The company said profit before tax and amortisation of intangibles and one-off costs dropped to 8.2 million pounds ($13.65 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, from 37 million pounds.

Revenue last year fell to 266.1 million pounds from 269.3 million pounds.

SDL shares were down 5.7 percent at 349 pence at 0954 GMT.