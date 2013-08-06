Aug 6 Translation software company SDL Plc posted a first-half pretax loss, hurt mainly by increased investment in marketing, sales and research and development as the company transitions to automated translations.

SDL posted a loss before tax of 2.3 million pounds ($3.53 million) in the six months ended June 30 compared with a pretax profit of 16.4 million pounds a year earlier. Revenue dropped 2 percent to 131 million pounds.

The company, which sells rights to its translation software and provides consulting and language services, said performance in the second half would depend on the speed of recovery in services volume and technology licence sales growth.

"Although investments are taking longer to deliver bookings growth than originally anticipated, we are starting to see pipeline improvements on both the technology and services side," Chief Executive Mark Lancaster said in a statement.

SDL maintained its full-year forecast.

In June, SDL had slashed its full-year profit forecast to 15 million pounds to 20 million pounds, citing lower-than-expected sales of licenses in its translation technology and language services businesses in the first five months.