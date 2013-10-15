LONDON Oct 15 Translation software firm SDL
lowered its full year profit outlook on Tuesday, citing
weaker-than-expected third-quarter performance across its
language services and technology divisions.
The firm, which sells rights to its translation software as
well as consulting and language services, now expects pre-tax
profits for 2013 to be in the range of 8 million pounds ($12.81
million).
Analysts were expecting full year pre-tax profits of 13 to
15.95 million pounds, a Thomson Reuters survey of six analysts
showed. SDL made 35.5 million pounds in pretax profits in 2012.
At 0717 GMT, shares in SDL were down 21 percent to 221.56
pence, valuing the company at 227.1 million pounds.
"The expected outcome for the financial year is
significantly below what we had hoped and is therefore
disappointing," said chief executive Mark Lancaster in a
statement.
"We remain focused on the operational changes required to
deliver momentum in the business and to achieve a fully
integrated product offering," he added.
SDL said its language services unit had experienced delays
in orders from existing clients and that bookings in its
technology division - whose services include social media
monitoring - were weaker than expected.
The company also announced the appointment of Dominic
Lavelle as its new chief financial officer, who will take up his
new position on Nov. 25.