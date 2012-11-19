MILAN Nov 19 Italian airport operator SEA will
pay out up to 70 percent of earnings in dividends, its chairman
said on Monday as the group's initial public offering got under
way.
The IPO could value the operator of Milan's Malpensa and
Linate airports at up to 1.2 billion euros ($1.5 billion), based
on an indicated share price range of 3.2-4.3 euros.
"We see a dividend payout that will reach as much as 70
percent over a period of three years," Giuseppe Bonomi said at a
roadshow news conference.
The province of Milan is selling a 14.6 percent stake in SEA
whose listing will also include the sale of 24.4 million new
shares, making the total size of the offering as much as 252
million euros.
The final price was expected to be set on Dec. 3 with the
shares making their stock market debut on Dec. 6.
It is the second IPO on Milan's main stock market this year.
Mediobanca, Banca IMI, Morgan Stanley and
UniCredit are the global coordinators.
($1 = 0.7803 euro)
(Reporting by Massimo Gaia; Writing by Jennifer Clark; Editing
by Dan Lalor)