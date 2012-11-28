* Rift between two biggest shareholders has cast shadow
* Offer ends on Friday
* Has said total size of offering is up to 252 mln euros
* Will be only the third Milan listing since 2011
MILAN, Nov 28 Milan airport operator SEA will
not be forced to lower its offer price in its initial public
offering despite disagreements between its two biggest
shareholders, two people close to the offer said on Wednesday.
The offer ends on Friday. SEA said mid-month that it had set
a price range of 3.2 euros to 4.3 euros each for the shares,
making the total size of the offering as much as 252 million
euros ($322.36 million).
SEA hopes to be valued at up to 1.2 billion euros ($1.5
billion) on its stock market debut in Milan Dec. 6, the company
said earlier this month.
"There will be no re-pricing (of the offer)," said a person
near the sale. "The road show is moving ahead and on Friday
there will be a clear idea of the book. Foreign investors are
beginning to wake up and are placing orders."
Another person familiar with the sale also ruled out cutting
the price range, adding, however, that much of the buying
interest has come in at the lower end of the range.
The initial public offering of up to 23.8 percent in the
company will see the Province of Milan sell its stake of 34.1
million shares, and the listing will also include 24.4 million
new shares.
A rift between the two biggest shareholders in SEA has cast
a shadow over the share sale less than two weeks before it is
due to make its stock market debut. At one point during the IPO
process, one shareholder accused another of withholding
financial information, which prompted Milan's stock regulator to
require SEA to add the relevant information to its prospectus
even as the offer was being marketed.
The airport operator will be only the third Milan listing
since 2011.
A few fund managers were cautious about the IPO's success on
Wednesday.
"I think they will be forced to cut the price range," said
one.
($1 = 0.7732 euro)
(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Jennifer Clark; editing
by Matthew Lewis)