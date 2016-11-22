Nov 22 The Department of Justice is
investigating Seaboard Corp. about whether the food
processing giant did business with people and a company on the
U.S. government's designated-terrorist list, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Tuesday.
Seaboard, the Kansas-based firm known for its Butterball
turkey brand in the United States, did not return Reuters' calls
or emails seeking comment on the media report.
A Justice Department spokeswoman said the agency does not
confirm or deny whether a matter is under investigation.
The newspaper's front-page story reported that, as part of a
broad criminal probe, federal investigators are looking at
whether Seaboard "tried to mask wheat-flour sales to firms
linked to a Lebanese businessman and his family in the years
after he and two brothers were put on the government's terror
blacklist in 2009 and 2010."
A Treasury Department memo from 2010 said Kassim Tajideen,
his brothers and business partners had financial ties to
Hezbollah, a Shiite Muslim militant group based in Lebanon,
according to the Journal's report.
Seaboard, according to the Journal's story, denied the
allegations. The newspaper also reported that Tajideen said he
had never heard of Seaboard and he denied having any ties to
"any terrorist group."
"Penalties for companies working with anyone on the list
range from fines to prison under laws intended to starve terror
groups of cash to carry out attacks," according to the Journal
story.
(Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by Andrew
Hay)