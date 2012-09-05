BRIEF-Village Farms International and Emerald Health form joint venture for large-scale greenhouse cannabis production
* Village Farms International and Emerald Health form joint venture for large-scale greenhouse cannabis production
NEW YORK, Sept 5 SeaChange International Inc : * Shares down 14 percent in extended trading
* Village Farms International and Emerald Health form joint venture for large-scale greenhouse cannabis production
* Hawaiian Holdings Inc - revised its expectations for quarter ending June 30, 2017