Sept 5 SeaChange International reported second-quarter adjusted profit below Wall Street expectations, hurt by a sharp drop in gross margins, and the video management software maker forecast weak third-quarter earnings.

Shares of the Acton, Massachusetts-based company fell 18 percent to $7.01 in extended trading on Wednesday.

The company, whose products and services facilitate the storage, management and distribution of video, television programming and advertising content, expects a third-quarter adjusted profit of 4 cents to 6 cents a share.

It forecast revenue of $37 million to $40 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 13 cents per share, before items, on revenue of $39.5 million for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company posted a net loss of $5.3 million, or 16 cents per share, for the second quarter, compared with net income of $787,000, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Gross margin as a percentage of sales fell 13 percent due to a $1.8 million inventory writedown and a decrease in back office and advertising maintenance and professional revenue, the company said.

Excluding items, SeaChange earned 4 cents per share, well short of Wall street expectations of 8 cents per share.

Total revenue dropped 4 percent to $36.7 million but marginally beat analysts' expectations.

The company's customers include Cablevision, Comcast and Cox Communications.

SeaChange's shares, which have risen 19 percent since the start of this year, closed at $8.60 on the Nasdaq.