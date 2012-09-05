Sept 5 SeaChange International reported
second-quarter adjusted profit below Wall Street expectations,
hurt by a sharp drop in gross margins, and the video management
software maker forecast weak third-quarter earnings.
Shares of the Acton, Massachusetts-based company fell 18
percent to $7.01 in extended trading on Wednesday.
The company, whose products and services facilitate the
storage, management and distribution of video, television
programming and advertising content, expects a third-quarter
adjusted profit of 4 cents to 6 cents a share.
It forecast revenue of $37 million to $40 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 13 cents per
share, before items, on revenue of $39.5 million for the
quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company posted a net loss of $5.3 million, or 16 cents
per share, for the second quarter, compared with net income of
$787,000, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.
Gross margin as a percentage of sales fell 13 percent due to
a $1.8 million inventory writedown and a decrease in back office
and advertising maintenance and professional revenue, the
company said.
Excluding items, SeaChange earned 4 cents per share, well
short of Wall street expectations of 8 cents per share.
Total revenue dropped 4 percent to $36.7 million but
marginally beat analysts' expectations.
The company's customers include Cablevision, Comcast
and Cox Communications.
SeaChange's shares, which have risen 19 percent since the
start of this year, closed at $8.60 on the Nasdaq.