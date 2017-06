OSLO Oct 31 SEADRILL

* Seadrill Limited has acquired additional 38,961 shares of Asia Offshore Drilling Limited

* The shares were acquired at a price of NOK 28.71 per share.

* Following this acquisition, Seadrill will be the owner of 26,341,368 shares in the Company, corresponding to 65.85% of the total number of outstanding shares in the Company (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)