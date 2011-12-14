* Must sell minimum 25 pct, aims to hold majority

* Will put in 3 deepwater units into Brazil company

* No time target for IPO (Adds detail, CFO quotes)

By Balazs Koranyi

OSLO, Dec 14 Seadrill, the world's biggest offshore driller by market capitalisation, launched plans to sell some of its Brazilian assets but said it intended to retain a majority stake in the spun-off firm.

Oslo-listed Seadrill, worth $15.6 billion, will put three deepwater drilling units in the new company and also considers it "logical" to put a planned joint venture with Malaysia's Sapuracrest Petroleum into the new entity, Chief Financial Officer Esa Ikaheimonen told Reuters on Wednesday.

Seadrill considers Brazil a key growth area and wants to capitalize on some of its longest and most lucrative contracts through the sale.

"The legal minimum is to sell 25 percent ... and based on the experience of North Atlantic Drilling, we intend to retain a share above 50 percent," Ikaheimonen said.

The company, which operates a fleet of 60 units, including drillships and semi-submersible rigs, spun off 25 percent of North Atlantic Drilling this year but put off plans to list the firm on the Oslo bourse.

"Initially it would be the drilling assets, the three deepwater units (that would be in the Brazilian entity), but you saw that we made an announcement today regarding Brazil ... and including that would be logical," Ikaheimonen said.

The firm announced plans for a joint investment with Malaysia's Sapuracrest Petroleum to offer services to Brazil's Petrobras.

Sapuracrest, in which Seadrill holds 23.6 percent, recently entered into agreements with Petrobras for five-year charters of three pipe-laying support vessels and Seadrill plans to participate in the deal, it said.

Seadrill has 3 semi-submersibles operating in Brazilian waters, all tied up at least through early 2015.

Ikaheimonen said the paperwork for the IPO would be ready in the first quarter of 2012 but Seadrill had no time target for the IPO and would carry out the sale when the market was right.

The firm has not finalised the terms of the sale and has no public estimate on how much it would like to raise in the IPO.

"It's a sizable business with high quality assets and valuable contracts," Ikaheimonen said. (Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)