By Victoria Klesty
| OSLO, Sept 12
OSLO, Sept 12 Offshore oil driller Seadrill
will revive plans to list its Brazil-based Seabras
unit next summer as it seeks funds to further expand its growing
rig fleet, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
But before it does so, the company will complete the
listings of its three-quarters-owned offshore harsh environment
drilling company North Atlantic Drilling by the end of 2012 or
beginning of 2013 and its MLP subsidiary in the fourth quarter,
Alf Thorkildsen told reporters on the sidelines of an industry
conference.
MLP is expected to have an interest in two semi-submersible
drilling rigs, one drillship and one semi-tender rig from
Seadrill's fleet.
"The third thing on our list is Seabras (initial public
offering) in the summer of 2013," Thorkildsen said.
Seabras had originally planned to raise up to 1.7 billion
Brazilian reals ($843 million) by selling as many as 65.2
million common shares at a suggested price of 20 reals to 26
reals each.
But the launch was postponed twice from its original Feb. 13
date when Seadrill, the world's biggest offshore driller by
market capitalisation, blamed weak equity markets for its delay.
As it waits to offload these assets and raise capital for
more newbuilds - Seadrill already has 18 units under
construction - it intends to issue $1.0 billion in unsecured
notes due 2017 in a private offering.
"I think the funding situation is sustainable in the coming
years," Thorkildsen said.
Oil drillers can expect a market growth of more than 50
percent over next years, he told a conference, and said he
believed that the market is better now than when Seadrill
started investing in this cycle.
"I am much less nervous today than we were waiting for eight
newbuilds in 2008. Then I was really nervous," Thorkildsen told
Reuters.
The plug was pulled from the drilling market following the
Macondo disaster in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010, when the largest
offshore oil spill in U.S. history led to stringent safety
regulations that increased costs for drillers.
Seadrill's modern fleet is in high demand after the BP
oil spill, and the overall market is booming as oil
firms, encouraged by rising oil prices, have increased
exploration and have been forced to compete for available
drilling capacity, leading to increasing high date rates.
"I was accused of being too optimistic last year, but it
turned out I wasn't optimistic enough," Thorkildsen said.
Day rates for ultra deepwater rigs - which operate in waters
at depths of more than 1,500 metres - have risen above $600,000
in this "super cycle".
Thorkildsen said he wouldn't guess where ultra deepwater
rates would be 12 months from now, but said Seadrill could
handle lower rates.
"When we did our investments originally, of the last three
out of six drill ships, the market was significantly lower than
it is today, and our expectations of the market were lower than
it is today. So this growth model works even if we start seeing
lower rates than we see today," he said.
