OSLO Oct 26 Offshore driller Seadrill raised its stake in Asia Offshore Drilling Ltd to 64 percent from 34 percent and plans to launch a mandatory offer for the shares it does not own, it said on Friday.
Seadrill said it purchased the shares at $5 each or around 28.71 Norwegian crowns, valuing the company at $200 million.
At 0709 GMT, Asia Offshore Drilling shares traded up 14.7 percent at 28.1 crowns.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
