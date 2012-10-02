Oct 2 Seadrill Ltd, the world's biggest driller by market capitalisation, said chief executive Alf Thorkildsen has agreed to resign and Fredrik Halvorsen will replace him.

"Our decision to consider moving Seadrill's central management function should be seen as a dynamic decision to adapt to a changing market," Chairman John Fredriksen said in a statement.

Thorkildsen has been the CEO of Seadrill for the past 4 years. Fredrik Halvorsen is currently the CEO of Archer Limited, the offshore driller said. (Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan in Bangalore. Editing by Andre Grenon)