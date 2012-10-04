* Seadrill may move to London, Singapore
* CEO Thorkildsen disagreed with move, leaves firm
By Henrik Stolen
OSLO, Oct 3 Shipping tycoon John Fredriksen
announced on Wednesday plans to move management at Seadrill
out of Norway, prompting the chief executive of the
world's biggest deepsea drilling rig owner to leave and opening
a new chapter in Fredriksen's controversial love-hate
relationship with his former homeland.
Seadrill said it is looking at several alternative locations
for its central management, with London, Dubai, Singapore and
Houston under consideration after concluding that its current
base in Stavanger, the Norwegian oil industry's capital on the
west coast, is too expensive and too remote for a company
seeking to do business globally.
"Stavanger may constrain Seadrill's aggressive growth plans,
for which access to qualified personnel is critical," the firm
said. "The Norwegian cost level and distance from Seadrill's
core markets makes travel and logistics cumbersome when managing
world-wide operations."
Chief Financial Officer Rune Magnus Lundetrae added: "We
have a lot of oil and offshore competence in Norway but we are
doing some complex capital transactions globally and that sort
of expertise is not the easiest to find in Norway."
Seadrill's chief executive Alf Thorkildsen disagreed with
the step and announced his departure, to be replaced by Fredrik
Halvorsen, a key executive at two Fredriksen companies, well
services firm Archer and Frontline.
"The message from the company was clear that they are
considering moving and this should be priority number one,"
Thorkildsen was quoted as telling Norwegian online news portal
E24. "So I decided it was time to go."
Thorkildsen was reported as saying that Norwegian costs were
indeed very high but Fredriksen's "attitude" to Norwegian
authorities was a factor.
Thorkildsen was unavailable for immediate comment.
Oslo-born Fredriksen, known as "Big Wolf" for his bold
business deals, has been in dispute with the Norwegian
authorities for years and has traded his citizenship for a
Cypriot passport, calling the move an "escape".
He now lives in London but often criticises the government
of his former homeland, where he was once detained for several
months during a fraud investigation before being cleared of
wrongdoing.
LOSS, NO DRAMA
"Thorkildsen going is clearly a loss for Seadrill," Swedbank
analysts Sondre Dale Stormyr said. "He has delivered well since
coming to the firm with the acquisition of Smedvig in 2006."
Seadrill, which has a market capitalisation of $18.8
billion, has been on an aggressive expansion spree in recent
years, moving into markets such as Brazil and North America and
growing its fleet to 67 drilling units, including 19 under
construction.
"We believe it may take some time for the market to warm to
Halvorsen, who has been at Archer since October 2010, at a time
when the company has struggled and the share price has lost over
80 percent since early 2011," Bank of America Merrill Lynch said
in a note.
Seadrill said the move was more evolution than disruption
and having headquarters in Stavanger for a company with
Seadrill's international scrope was now a drag.
"There is no drama here; he (Thorkildsen) developed the
company from more or less nothing to become the world's largest
rig company ... and this is now a natural development,"
Lundetrae said.
Shares in Seadrill were down 0.5 percent at 226.8 crowns by
1342 GMT.
"London would seem the most natural choice," Nordea Markets
analyst Davis Bhatti said.
"Stavanger is mentioned as a place where it is difficult to
obtain qualified staff and is expensive to operate from."
Norway's economy has been a rare economic standout amid
Europe's meltdown thanks to its oil and gas industry, which
accounts for a fifth of the economy.
The boom has cut unemployment to 3 percent but pushed wages
higher with the average oil worker now earning $180,000 a year,
the highest in the world, and $93,000 more than workers on the
UK side of the North Sea, according to data from recuitment firm
Hays.