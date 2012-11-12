* Five-year deal for work off Canada, Greenland
* Offshore drilling moving to more challenging places
OSLO Nov 12 Seadrill, the world's
biggest offshore rig group by market value, has signed a $1.18
billion charter contract and may soon order more rigs to
capitalise on a tight market.
Seadrill, the biggest firm in shipping tycoon John
Fredriksen's business empire, will provide a deepwater, harsh
environment rig to Husky Oil Operations Ltd for five years to
work off Canada and Greenland, as energy firms move to more
extreme locations to find gas and oil.
"The award ... is a clear sign of the present tightness in
the harsh environment (and) deepwater drilling market,"
Fredriksen said on Monday.
"Seadrill currently has several options and proposals to
increase the newbuild programme within this field further. A
decision regarding further investment within this segment is
likely to be taken shortly."
Seadrill said last week it was to sell down part of its
Asian business to raise cash for the more lucrative deep-sea
market where charter rates have soared as exploration in places
such as Brazil, East Africa and Asia have become the sector's
focus.
Seadrill has been on an order spree in recent years and has
at least 8 ultra deepwater vessels under construction as yard
prices dipped due to the shipping industry's depression just
when charter rates soared.
A harsh environment, deep-sea rig costs around $650 million
and the current deal to Husky implies a daily charter rate of
around $650,000.