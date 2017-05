OSLO May 28 Offshore oil driller Seadrill reported a higher-than-expected profit in the first quarter and said given the performance so far, it expected strong results in the second quarter.

The Oslo-listed firm posted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciations and amortisation (EBITDA) of $713 million in the January-March period, up from $595 million in year-ago period and above the mean forecast of $637 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.