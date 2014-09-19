BRIEF-Eaton Vance says consolidated assets under management of $380.9 bln on March 31
* Eaton Vance Corp reports March 31, 2017 assets under management
Sept 19 Shipping billionaire John Fredriksen reaffirmed on Friday its commitment to Seadrill, the world's largest rig company by market capitalisation, whose shares have fallen a quarter in value since the beginning of the year.
"I consider my stake in Seadrill a long term investment and investors can rest assured that no divestment is considered for foreseeable future," Fredriksen said in a statement.
Separately, Seadrill said Fredriksen's long-time collaborator Tor Olav Troeim will not seek re-election to the company's board.
"Tor Olav Troeim has decided not to stand for re-election to the Board of Directors in order to focus his efforts on developing (liquefied natural gas shipping firm) Golar LNG ," Seadrill said in a statement. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)
* Dean Foods Co says co, Kraft Macaroni & Cheese announced strategic collaboration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: