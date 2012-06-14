* Fredriksen to buy back a quarter of stake sold earlier
* To buy back shares as price has fallen sharply
OSLO, June 14 Shipping tycoon John Fredriksen
may buy back up to a quarter of the shares in deep sea driller
Seadrill Ltd he sold earlier this year, as the stock
has fallen significantly since then, the company said on
Thursday.
Fredriksen, nicknamed "Big Wolf", sold 24 million shares to
free around $1 billion for a shipping asset buying spree in a
Feb. 29 deal. He may buy back up to 6 million of those shares
from Goldman Sachs International by June 27, Seadrill
said in a statement.
"Based on the current share price level in Seadrill,
(Fredriksen investment vehicle) Hemen has elected to take
physical delivery of the remaining shares covered by the put
arrangement," it said.
The shares would be purchased at a price equal to the put
price of 224.80 Norwegian crowns per share, a significant
premium to Seadrill's current 193.5 crowns share price.
The purchase would lift Fredriksen's stake back up to 115
million shares or 24.6 percent of the firm.
Fredriksen sold down his stake to 23 percent from 28 percent
in the options deal, betting that the stock would rise as the
global oil exploration boom is creating a shortage for deep sea
rigs.
But a fall in oil prices, along with the broader impact of
Europe's economic crisis, and has pulled down Seadrill shares.
Fredriksen, known for realising massive profits in one
business and ploughing the funds into fast-growing businesses in
other sectors, sought to reduce his stake, worth $5.6 billion at
the time, as it represented a disproportionately large part of
his holdings.
He has completed similar sales in firms such as salmon
fisher Marine Harvest and tanker firm Frontline
.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by David Holmes)