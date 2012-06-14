* Fredriksen to buy back a quarter of stake sold earlier

OSLO, June 14 Shipping tycoon John Fredriksen may buy back up to a quarter of the shares in deep sea driller Seadrill Ltd he sold earlier this year, as the stock has fallen significantly since then, the company said on Thursday.

Fredriksen, nicknamed "Big Wolf", sold 24 million shares to free around $1 billion for a shipping asset buying spree in a Feb. 29 deal. He may buy back up to 6 million of those shares from Goldman Sachs International by June 27, Seadrill said in a statement.

"Based on the current share price level in Seadrill, (Fredriksen investment vehicle) Hemen has elected to take physical delivery of the remaining shares covered by the put arrangement," it said.

The shares would be purchased at a price equal to the put price of 224.80 Norwegian crowns per share, a significant premium to Seadrill's current 193.5 crowns share price.

The purchase would lift Fredriksen's stake back up to 115 million shares or 24.6 percent of the firm.

Fredriksen sold down his stake to 23 percent from 28 percent in the options deal, betting that the stock would rise as the global oil exploration boom is creating a shortage for deep sea rigs.

But a fall in oil prices, along with the broader impact of Europe's economic crisis, and has pulled down Seadrill shares.

Fredriksen, known for realising massive profits in one business and ploughing the funds into fast-growing businesses in other sectors, sought to reduce his stake, worth $5.6 billion at the time, as it represented a disproportionately large part of his holdings.

He has completed similar sales in firms such as salmon fisher Marine Harvest and tanker firm Frontline . (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by David Holmes)