OSLO May 14 Offshore oil driller Seadrill
aims to almost double its profit in the next four
years as added capacity becomes available and after posting
better-than-expected first quarter profits on Monday.
The company is targeting earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $4 billion per year
from late 2015, compared with $2.34 billion posted in its last
financial year.
Seadrill said it is still committed to deliver EBIDTA in
excess of $3 billion after 2013.
"We remain very bullish on the outlook for drilling
services, in particular related to the demand we see today for
our high-specification equipment," Seadrill said in a statement
on Monday.
Seadrill said net profit in the January-March period came to
of $439 million, compared with a $886 million profit in the same
period last year and topping the mean forecast of a $309 million
profit in a Reuters poll.
The company raised its quarterly dividend by 2 cents to
$0.82 and also said it would pay a one-off dividend of $0.15 per
share.
"We now see significant opportunities to further grow the
dividend capacity," Seadrill said.
It said demand for rigs in various regions remained strong,
particularly in the Gulf of Mexico, Brazil and Africa, due to
continued exploration successes, increased development drilling
and with oil prices staying above $100.
The firm said it is now targeting higher long-term core
earnings because newbuilt units will become available in the
latter part of 2015, units which it expects will generate $10-11
million in cashflow per day.
Shares in Seadrill fell 1.7 percent at 0829 GMT,
underperforming a 0.59 percent lower Oslo benchmark index
.
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)