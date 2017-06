(Repeats to additional subscribers with no change to text)

OSLO, June 4 Oil driller Seadrill is in "advanced discussions" over a new five-year contract for the drillship West Polaris, a deal potentially worth $1.16 billion, the firm said on Monday.

The drillship's the existing contract is scheduled to be completed in October 2012. Seadrill said a final agreement is expected within July.

