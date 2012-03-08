OSLO, March 8 The world's biggest offshore
oil driller by market value, Seadrill, expects daily
rates for rigs to keep rising for the next 12 months and even
longer, and rates for ultra-deepwater rigs to soon break through
600,000 dollars per day.
The firm's chief financial officer, Esa Ikaheimonen, said
Seadrill was bullish on rates and that the market was seeing
almost everything up to 750,000 dollars plus per day.
"I don't think there is necessarily a limit - 600,000
dollars (per day) is definitely not a limit," he told a shipping
and offshore oil services conference on Thursday.
"We will see rates reaching and even breaching that level
shortly," he told the conference, held at the headquarters of
Norwegian bank DNB.
Ultra-deepwater rigs can drill for oil and gas at depths of
more than 1,500 metres (4,920 feet).
(Reporting by John Acher)