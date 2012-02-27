OSLO Feb 27 The world's largest offshore oil driller, Seadrill, has ordered two new ultra-deepwater drillships at a cost of under $600 million apiece, the firm said on Monday.

Construction of the ships is expected to be finished by the second and third quarter 2014. The company has also a fixed price option to order an additional drillship for delivery in 2014.

"The recent increase in daily rates for drilling rigs will generate excess cash that can be used for a balanced combination of organic growth and a strong long-term dividend distribution," Seadrill's chairman, shipping tycoon John Fredriksen, said in a statement. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)