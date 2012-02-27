OSLO Feb 27 The world's largest offshore
oil driller, Seadrill, has ordered two new
ultra-deepwater drillships at a cost of under $600 million
apiece, the firm said on Monday.
Construction of the ships is expected to be finished by the
second and third quarter 2014. The company has also a fixed
price option to order an additional drillship for delivery in
2014.
"The recent increase in daily rates for drilling rigs will
generate excess cash that can be used for a balanced combination
of organic growth and a strong long-term dividend distribution,"
Seadrill's chairman, shipping tycoon John Fredriksen, said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty)