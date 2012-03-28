WRAPUP 6-Trump scolds Qatar as Tillerson seeks to ease crisis
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
OSLO, March 28 North Atlantic Drilling Ltd, a unit of Seadrill, the world's second biggest offshore oil driller by market value, sold $300 million worth of new shares to finance growth and pay down debt.
The shares were sold at $2.00 per share, in line with the firm's plans announced on Tuesday.
"The proceeds of the private placement will be used to finance the first yard installment for a harsh environment semi-submersible newbuild, pay down on intra-company debt to Seadrill Limited and general corporate purposes," Seadrill said in a statement. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
OSLO, June 10 Norwegian oil workers and their employers have extended wage negotiations past a midnight deadline in a bid to avert a strike that would cut the country's oil and gas production, industry representatives said on Saturday.