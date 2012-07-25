OSLO, July 25 Oslo-listed oil driller Seadrill
has won a deal worth potentially $4 billion from a
"major" oil company for three ultra-deepwater drillships to be
used in the Gulf of Mexico, the firm said on Wednesday.
The deal concerns the drillships West Auriga and West Vela,
currently under construction, and a third drilling unit
currently in operation which will be named later, Seadrill said.
The combined three-rig package involves 19 rig years, and
the start-up of operations for the newsbuilds are scheduled for
September and December 2013.
