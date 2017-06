OSLO, April 30 Oslo-listed oil driller Seadrill has ordered a sixth drillship from Samsung Heavy Industries with delivery in the second quarter of 2014, the firm said on Monday.

The expected total project cost is less than $600 million.

"Specific interest, mainly from operators in West Africa and the Americas, demonstrate a trend towards higher day rates and longer term contracts," Seadrill said.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty)