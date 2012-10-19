OSLO Oct 19 Norwegian oil drilling firm Seadrill priced the initial public offering of its Seadrill Partners LLC subsidiary at $22 per common unit, at the top of its indicated $20-22 price range, it said on Friday.

The common units are expected to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, it added.

Seadrill Partners LLC operates and acquires offshore drilling rigs and Seadrill said it aims to retain a 78.8 percent of the firm after the deal.