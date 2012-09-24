OSLO, Sept 24 Drilling firm Seadrill
has ordered a new ultra-deepwater drillship from South Korea's
Samsung Heavy Industries for an estimated $600
million for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2014, it said on
Monday.
"The new ordering has been evaluated up against several M&A
and asset proposals but the Board has concluded that organic
growth through contracting new buildings at attractive prices is
likely to give higher long-term return to shareholders,"
Seadrill Chairman John Fredriksen said in a statement.
Initial payments will be made using funds recently raised
through a $1 billion bond issue, and the firm said it was
"confident" its $20 billion order backlog can be financed
without raising additional equity, it added.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)