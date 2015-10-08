OSLO Oct 8 Offshore rig driller Seadrill
is facing another two years in the doldrums but hopes
the international rig market could turn around in 2017.
Rig rates have more than halved since the peak two to three
years ago and in several cases are now below breakeven costs.
"2015 is gone, 2016 is ugly but what we see is that some oil
companies are asking for extensions in 2017," Chief Executive
Per Wullf told the DNB investor conference in Oslo on Thursday.
"The oil price is decisive," Wullf said.
But for the time being, the market remains depressed and
Wullf said he was willing accept contracts at sharply lower
rates than previously to secure them.
"It's a fight for every contract", Wullf said.
He said he could accept day rates down to $160,000-$180,000
on shorter contracts for drillships in the deepwater market
which peaked around $600,000-$700,000 two to three years ago.
On longer contracts he said he could not accept a rate below
$350,000-$400,000 per day.
Seadrill has a backlog of orders of around $14 billion and
cash of $1.2 billion and expects to build up its cashpile to
$1.6 billion next year.
In addition, the company has $2 billion of debt maturing in
2017.
(Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by David Evans)