OSLO, April 28 Seadrill Partners LLC:
* Says it would defer its first quarter dividend decision
until an agreement is reached with its lending banks to insulate
itself from potential events of default by Seadrill Limited
should Seadrill Limited require the use of in court
processes, such as schemes of arrangement or chapter 11
proceedings, to implement its restructuring
* Says discussions with its lending banks are well advanced
and we expect to reach an agreement by the end of May, prior to
the implementation of the broader Seadrill Limited restructuring
* Says assuming it reaches an agreement with the banks, a
determination will be made regarding the distribution
* Says based on its current cash position and free cash
flow, it aims to maintain its current distribution level once an
agreement is reached
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Ole Petter
Skonnord)