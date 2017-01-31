OSLO Jan 31 Oslo-listed rig firm Seadrill , which is attempting to renegotiate $14 billion of debt, depends on a surge in rig rates over the next several years for its proposed restructuring to be successful, documents released by the company showed on Tuesday.

** Aims to raise at least $1 billion in new capital but said the talks are proving even more complex than anticipated

** In a confidential Dec. 9 memo, which was released on Tuesday, Seadrill said the proposed framework assumes a rise in day-rates for its floater rigs to $420,000 in 2020 from just $180,000 in 2017, an increase of 133 pct

** In 2018 and 2019 the plan assumes day-rates of about $268,000 and $363,000 respectively

** Clarkson Platou credit analyst Eirik Roehmesmo told Reuters: "In our view it's a little bit high and on the optimistic side."

** SEB analyst Harald Oeyen said: "Just like Seadrill, we believe in a significant improvement in day rates from the level we see today. But the question is whether they should have included some more headroom, or a bigger buffer."

** "It's not totally off the charts compared with our market view, but based on the reaction we have seen in the market today I think they should have based this on more conservative projections," Oeyen added

** For jack-up rigs, Seadrill assumed rates for low-end units to rise from $84,000 in 2017 to $95,000 in 2018, $99,000 in 2019 and $112,000 in 2020

** For high-end jackups, rates were seen rising from $133,000 in 2017 to $141,000 in 2018, $175,000 in 2019 and $215,000 in 2020

** Seadrill has a fleet of 19 semi-submersibles, of which 2 are under construction, and 17 drillships, of which 4 are under construction. In 2013-2014, rates for most of these assets where in the range of $450,000 to $650,000 per day

** It owns 32 jackups, of which 8 are under construction

** Seadrill said assumptions were based on third-party reports on the offshore drilling market and that the five-year forecast is the foundation of its financial restructuring

** If the projections are correct, Seadrill expects its EBITDA to drop to $723 million in 2017 from $1.57 billion in 2016. It would then gradually rebound back to $1.57 billion in 2020

** Some 40 banks, among them DNB, Danske Bank and Nordea, many bondholders and shipyards in China (Dailan) and South Korea (Samsung and DSME) are part of the negotiations (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, Jocahim Dagenborg)