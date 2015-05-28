* Stock down nearly 5 pct
* Predict tough market through 2016
* Market not yet at bottom: analyst
(Adds detail)
OSLO, May 28 Seadrill, the world's
second biggest offshore oil driller, predicted years of pain for
the global rig market on Thursday as energy companies continue
to pare spending despite a recent lift in oil prices.
The company, part of shipping tycoon John Fredriksen's
business empire, said charter rates are down, most contract
talks are about renegotiating existing deals and the market's
depression will likely last through 2016, leading to lower
utilisation and scrapping.
It reported first-quarter core earnings, or EBITDA, of $711
million, beating expectations for $638 million. But its stock
fell nearly 5 percent, reversing a positive trend that made it
one of the best performing offshore rig stocks in the past three
months.
"Drillers are in a something like three-years recession and
they are not at the bottom of their earnings trend yet,"
Nicholas Green, a senior analyst at Bernstein Research said.
"What we need to see is demand improve and we're not seeing
that," he said. "The fundamental story here is that we need to
see demand come further up, but it's not going to come up for
probably another 18 months and therefore the outlook for the
drillers continues to be very tough."
Despite Thursday's fall, Seadrill's stock is up 15 percent
over the last quarter, outpacing top rivals like Nobel
and Ensco. But its 56 percent drop - 66 percent in
dollar terms - over the past year is one of the biggest in the
sector, having knocked the firm off its perch as the world's
biggest rig firm by market capitalisation.
Seadrill, which has appointed Mark Morris, the former chief
financial officer of Rolls-Royce as its new CFO, said its
cost savings programme, started in 2014, has already saved
around $250 million and it expects 2015 savings to exceed the
previous year's figure as it delays or cancels spending.
But the outlook was also muted as its order backlog dropped
to $15.4 billion from $17.2 billion three months ago and second
quarter EBITDA would be around $70 million less than in the
first quarter, it said.
"Most oil companies are not looking towards adding rig
capacity at this point," Seadrill said. "It is likely that
capacity utilization will drift lower as the year progresses and
a significant number of ultra-deepwater rigs are likely to be
stacked by the end of 2015."
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Stine Jacobsen; Editing by
Jeremy Gaunt)