* Says did not expect activity to come to virtual halt
* Sees falling rates ahead
* Q1 net operating income $890 mln vs forecast $523 mln
* Shares up 2 pct
(Adds detail, shares, background)
OSLO, May 28 Seadrill, the world's
biggest offshore rig firm by market capitalisation, has turned
gloomy about prospects for the global drilling market and
expects falling charter rates as oil firms cut capital spending
to protect margins.
Oil firms have for several months been cutting costs
following a decade-long surge in investments.
But Seadrill, the crown jewel in shipping tycoon John
Fredriksen's business empire, had been more upbeat than peers
due to its modern fleet and its specialisation in high-demand
segments, such as drilling in deep and ultra-deepwater.
"It was not expected that activity would come to a virtual
halt while oil companies worked through their forward budgeting
process," Seadrill said in a statement on Wednesday.
It expects rates for new-generation vessels to fall to
$425,000-$475,000 per day, well below their peak around $650,000
per day last year.
This may hit the company hard, despite the major contract
Seadrill subsidiary North Atlantic Drilling signed
with Russia's Rosneft at the weekend, as it has five
rigs without contracts from this year and seven new-builds
without contracts in 2014 and 2015.
Until the situation improved, Seadrill said it would not
order any more new rigs from yards on top of 19 rigs it already
has on order.
Seadrill's downbeat tone echoes that of fellow driller
Maersk Drilling, a unit of Danish shipping empire A.P.
Moller-Maersk, which said last week the global
offshore drilling market's dip could last a further 18-24
months. It had previously said it would last 12-18 months.
On the plus side, Seadrill said it expected its earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation to be
better in the second quarter than in the first, as it reported
January-March operating earnings above forecasts.
Its first-quarter net operating income came in at $890
million, above forecasts for $523 million in a Reuters poll of
analysts, and also above the $552 million it posted in the same
period a year ago.
Its shares were up 2.13 percent at 0818 GMT, beating a flat
Oslo benchmark index.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Mark Potter)