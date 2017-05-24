OSLO May 24 Oslo-listed rig firm Seadrill
announced a new chief executive on Wednesday and said
its talks to restructure $14 billion of debt and liabilities had
reached an advanced stage.
A veteran company insider, current chief commercial officer
Anton Dibowitz, will take the helm from July 1, succeeding Per
Wullf who will remain a board director, the company said.
Seadrill, once the crown jewel in shipping tycoon John
Fredriksen's empire, is now in "advanced discussions" with
lenders and investors on how to restructure its debt ahead of a
July 31 deadline, it added.
The company reported first-quarter earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $291 million,
beating analysts' expectations for $271 million but down from
$528 million a year ago.
In April, Seadrill warned its shares would lose almost all
of their value and its bonds would be hit as it was preparing
for potential bankruptcy proceedings.
It repeated the warning on Wednesday, while adding the focus
was on securing the company's future.
"We are confident that this succession plan provides
Seadrill with the right combination of continuity and stability
as the company works to complete its financial restructuring,"
Chairman Fredriksen said.
Seadrill's aim is to build "a bridge to a recovery and
achieving a sustainable capital structure," he added.
The company's shares jumped 21 percent in early trade to 5.7
Norwegian crowns, but are still down 98 percent from their 2013
peak.
(Reporting by Oslo newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)