OSLO, April 17 North Atlantic Drilling,
a subsidiary of offshore rig company Seadrill, has
delayed closing a cooperation deal with Russia's Rosneft
by two years and agreed to renegotiate the terms of
the agreement, it said on Friday.
Western sanctions against Russia, and Rosneft in particular,
have raised concerns about the proposed $4.1 billion deal and
have already forced the Russian oil group to cancel several
North Atlantic Drilling contracts..
"Today, all parties have mutually agreed to extend the
termination date ... whereby any party can terminate the
framework agreement and/or any offshore drilling contracts at
any time prior to May 31, 2017, at no cost," North Atlantic
Drilling said in a statement.
The companies also agreed to renegotiate the terms after rig
rates collapsed with the 50 percent fall in crude oil prices and
deep investment cuts by explorers.
Under the deal, which had already been delayed to May this
year, North Atlantic Drilling would buy about 150 land rigs from
Rosneft. The Russian oil giant, meanwhile, would take a stake of
about 30 percent in North Atlantic Drilling.
Seadrill, which currently holds 71 percent of North Atlantic
Drilling, would remain the majority shareholder.
An earlier deal included six offshore contracts, two of
which were terminated by Rosneft last month.
North Atlantic Drilling said its rigs included in the
agreement are free to sign binding contracts with other
companies and it is also allowed to delay construction and
delivery of any of the rigs.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by David Goodman)