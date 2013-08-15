* To sell "substantial minority" to unnamed investor
* Buyer to get option to buy majority later
* Seadrill plans to list North Atlantic Drilling in U.S.
OSLO, Aug 15 Seadrill, the world's
biggest gas and oil rig company by market capitalisation, is to
sell part of its North Atlantic Drilling subsidiary
to take on a strategic partner with expertise on Arctic
operations.
The offshore drilling arm of shipping tycoon John
Fredriksen's business empire said it will sell a "substantial
minority" of North Atlantic Drilling to an unnamed investor at
current market prices.
Seadrill will offer an option to increase the stake later,
but the buyer would have to pay a premium to acquire an eventual
majority, it added.
"The potential strategic partner has a strong foothold in
the Russian market, vast experience and competence in Arctic
operations, including unique expertise in ice management,"
Seadrill said.
Seadrill will use part of the proceeds from the deal to buy
more shares in North Atlantic Drilling in the open market and
also plans to list the subsidiary's shares on a U.S. market
immediately after closing the deal.
"The remaining proceeds will be used to fund existing and
new growth opportunities within Seadrill's global
ultra-deepwater and premium jack-up (rig) businesses and might
also be used to support Seadrill's share of further growth in
North Atlantic Drilling," it said.
North Atlantic Drilling, which has nine drilling units, has
a market capitalisation of about $2.3 billion. Although it is
not listed, its shares are traded over the counter in Oslo and
were up 3.9 percent on Wednesday.
Seadrill, currency worth $20.8 billion, was trading 0.7
percent lower on Thursday.