OSLO Nov 5 Norwegian offshore rig firm Seadrill will receive between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion in cash from the sale of its Asian tender rig business to SapuraKencana, board member Tor Olav Trøim said on Monday.

The final cash consideration will depend on how the sides agree to settle a $187 million seller's note, Trøim told Reuters. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord)