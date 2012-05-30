OSLO May 30 Deep sea driller Seadrill
, controlled by shipping tycoon John Fredriksen, sold
300 million shares in Malaysia's SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd
for around $200 million to take a profit on its
investment.
"The sale of part of the shares is in line with Seadrill's
strategy to realize gains from its investment portfolio and use
these funds to fund future growth within its core drilling
business and also optimize dividend capacity," Fredriksen said
in a statement.
Seadrill will continue to hold 6.4 percent or 319.5 million
shares in SapuraKencana, it said.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)