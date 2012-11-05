OSLO Nov 5 Norwegian rig firm Seadrill will sell its tender rig business to Malaysia's SapuraKencana for an enterprise value of $2.9 billion, freeing up resources to focus on its deepwater and jack up operations, the firm said on Monday.

"The net proceeds received from the transaction will be redeployed as equity to aggressively grow our deep water fleet and also open up for significant new investment in the Jack Up sector, a sector which recently has shown strong signs of improvement," Seadrill Chairman John Fredriksen said in a statement. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)