OSLO, April 16 Noreway-based oil driller Seadrill will again postpone the listing of its Seabras unit in Brazil, the company said on Monday.

It is the second time the share launch for Rio de Janeiro-based Seabras has been delayed. It was originally set for Feb. 13, but Seadrill said it needed more time to prepare.

"The Board is currently evaluating several opportunities to increase Seabras activities prior to the listing," the company said.

"A separate organization to support such wider operations in Brazil is being established. This further highlights the benefit of somewhat postponing the planned listing of Seabras."

It did not provide a new estimated date for the listing on the Sao Paolo bourse.

Seabras had planned to raise up to 1.7 billion Brazilian reals ($930.79 million) by selling as many as 65.2 million common shares at a suggested price of 20 reals to 26 reals each. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)