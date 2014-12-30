UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 24
April 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 39 points at 7,153 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Dec 30 Seadrill
* Seadrill Limited has exercised a purchase option for the West Polaris, a 6th generation Ultra-Deepwater drillship, from Ship Finance International Limited
* The West Polaris was acquired by Ship Finance in 2008 and subsequently bareboat chartered to Seadrill with purchase options commencing in 2012.
* The purchase option price is US$456 million and total consideration payable to Ship Finance is US$108 million.
* The transaction will be executed as a purchase of shares in Ship Finance's asset owning subsidiary SFL West Polaris Limited, which is currently a consolidated entity in Seadrill.
* Seadrill does not expect any immediate material impact to its financial statements as a result of this transaction. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Oslo Newsroom)
* Sohu.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results