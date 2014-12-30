Dec 30 Seadrill

* Seadrill Limited has exercised a purchase option for the West Polaris, a 6th generation Ultra-Deepwater drillship, from Ship Finance International Limited

* The West Polaris was acquired by Ship Finance in 2008 and subsequently bareboat chartered to Seadrill with purchase options commencing in 2012.

* The purchase option price is US$456 million and total consideration payable to Ship Finance is US$108 million.

* The transaction will be executed as a purchase of shares in Ship Finance's asset owning subsidiary SFL West Polaris Limited, which is currently a consolidated entity in Seadrill.

* Seadrill does not expect any immediate material impact to its financial statements as a result of this transaction.