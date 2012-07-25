OSLO, July 25 Seadrill, the world's
biggest offshore oil driller by market value, sees a tight rig
market in the coming three years, and could order more new
ultra-deepwater rigs, expecting to benefit from a booming market
for oil exploration.
"We are fairly comfortable in our view that there are not
enough rigs to cover the oil companies' needs in the coming
three years," Tor Olav Troeim, the right-hand man of Seadrill's
controlling shareholder John "Big Wolf" Fredriksen, told Reuters
on Wednesday.
"We are not afraid to order more," he said.
(Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Victoria Klesty)