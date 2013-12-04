OSLO Dec 4 Seadrill Partners LLC
* Priced its offering of 11,200,000 common units
representing liability company interests in a public offering at
a price of $29.50 per common unit.
* The company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option
to purchase up to an additional 1,680,000 common units.
* In addition, and concurrently with the closing of the
public offering, Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill") has agreed to
purchase directly from the Company 3,394,916 common units at a
price of $29.50 per unit.
* The company intends to use the net proceeds from the
public offering and the concurrent private placement to Seadrill
to fund its portion of the cash purchase price in connection
with the previously announced proposed acquisitions by Seadrill
Operating LP and Seadrill Capricorn Holdings LLC of the
semi-submersible drilling rigs, the West Leo and the West
Sirius.