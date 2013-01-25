BRIEF-Baidu, Bosch to deepen cooperation in automated driving
* Baidu and bosch sign strategic cooperation agreement to deepen cooperation in automated driving Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OSLO Jan 25 Seadrill Partners LLC : * Sdlp - Seadrill Partners LLC fourth quarter 2012 cash distribution * Says quarterly cash distribution with respect to the quarter ended December
31, 2012, of US$0.2906 per unit
* Baidu and bosch sign strategic cooperation agreement to deepen cooperation in automated driving Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Baidu And Continental sign agreement to collaborate on automated driving Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: