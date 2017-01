OSLO, March 11 Seadrill Partners LLC : * In its fourth quarter 2013 report, Seadrill Partners reported that it expected 60 days of collective off hire time in the first quarter 2014 for the West Aquarius Rig. As of today this estimate has increased to 90 days. * The loss of contract hire for this additional downtime for Seadrill Partners' 30-percent ownership share of the West Aquarius is approximately $5 million.