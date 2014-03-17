OSLO, March 17 Seadrill Partners LLC : * announces full exercise of underwriters' option, closing of public offering and closing of private placement to Seadrill Limited * Says the underwriters exercised in full their option to purchase an additional 1,560,000 common units. * Concurrently with the closing of the Offering, Seadrill purchased directly from the Company 1,633,987 common units at a price of $30.60 per unit. * Seadrill PartnerS intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering and private placement to Seadrill to fund its portion of the purchase price in connection with the previously announced proposed acquisition of the entities that own and operate the drillship, the West Auriga