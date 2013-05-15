By Toni Clarke
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 15 Updated federal advice on
mercury levels in fish appears to have stalled within the U.S.
department of health, frustrating scientists and advocacy groups
who argue that exposure to mercury may be dangerous at lower
levels than previously thought.
The government last revised its mercury guidance in 2004
when it said young children, pregnant women, nursing mothers and
women who might become pregnant should eat seafood but avoid
shark, swordfish, king mackerel and tilefish, which contain
relatively high levels of mercury.
It recommended that this population eat up to 12 ounces a
week of fish and shellfish that are lower in mercury, such as
shrimp, salmon, pollock and catfish. These recommendations were
by and large incorporated into dietary guidelines adopted by the
health and agriculture departments in 2010.
Yet the 2004 advisory was based on studies conducted 20
years ago or more, and some say the results of those studies are
out of date.
"Research carried out in the past decade has both clarified
the beneficial nutritional effects of fish consumption during
pregnancy and found adverse effects of prenatal methylmercury
exposure at very low doses, at least an order of magnitude below
exposures known to be harmful when the current Advisory was
written," a group of 40 or so scientists and environmental
advocacy groups wrote in a letter to Health and Human Services
Secretary Kathleen Sebelius last month.
The scientists said they understood, from discussions with
government officials, that the Food and Drug Administration and
Environmental Protection Agency have jointly crafted an updated
advisory but that the draft has stalled within the health
department.
Both the FDA and the Department of Health and Human
Services, of which the FDA is part, said the advisory is still
under review but declined to indicate how far along it is in the
process or when it might be released for public comment. The EPA
referred questions to HHS.
"FDA and EPA are actively engaged in updating our advice,
taking into account new science and data that has emerged since
the 2004 advice published," an FDA spokeswoman, Theresa
Eisenman, said in a statement.
The recent letter follows a similar request last July to
President Barack Obama from a group of 22 U.S. senators who
urged the FDA to release the updated advisory.
In September, Sebelius responded to the senators, saying
that completing the updated advisory remained a priority, but
she gave no details as to when the advisory might be released.
The FDA's 2004 advisory said that for most people, there is
little danger from eating fish but that "some fish and shellfish
contain higher levels of mercury that may harm an unborn baby or
young child's developing nervous system."
As a U.S. senator, Obama worked to prevent the release of
surplus U.S. mercury into global commerce.
He introduced a bill with Alaska Republican Lisa Murkowski
to prohibit the transfer of elemental mercury by federal
agencies and to ban U.S. exports of mercury by 2013. The Mercury
Export Ban Act of 2008 was signed into law by President George
W. Bush.
The National Fisheries Institute, which represents seafood
producers, wholesalers, retailers and trade groups, did not
immediately respond to telephone and emailed requests for
comment, but on May 6 it announced it had created a new website
"to correct dangerous misinformation about seafood and mercury."
"A space dedicated to debunking mercury myths is desperately
needed because for years, activists have willfully fed an often
lazy, unsuspecting and sympathetic media groundless warnings
about eating fish," the organization's vice president, Mary Anne
Hansan, said in the announcement.
The scientists who signed the letter to Sebelius want the
government to give more detailed, and more nuanced, advice as to
the risks and benefits associated with eating fish.
According to food safety consultant Edward Groth III, who
was a signatory to the letter and published a 2012 report
suggesting that the 2004 advisory is no longer adequate for
protecting public health, said he expects the FDA's draft, based
on discussions with its authors, to give consumers a much
broader range of fish to choose from and more data to inform
their decisions.
"All in all, the updated advisory seems like a significant
improvement in both the quantity and quality of information for
consumers on this topic, and it is really important that it move
forward."
While a list of mercury concentrations in individual fish is
listed in tables on the FDA's website, health advocates want to
see the information presented in a way that the public can
easily understand. In her letter to the senators last year,
Sebelius said the health department is working on that too.
The FDA and EPA, she said, are working to craft supplemental
materials "that will provide additional, plain language insights
to consumers about fish consumption during pregnancy."
(Reporting By Toni Clarke; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)